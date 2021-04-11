Minor Among 5 Terrorists Killed In J&K, Had Option To Surrender: Cops

12 terrorists have been killed by security forces in the last three days.

Five terrorists were killed during two separate operations by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today. Two security forces have also been injured, police said.

A teenager, who had gone missing less than a week ago and was believed to have joined a local terrorist group, was among three suspected terrorist killed in the operation at Hadipora village in Shopian district.

Police said during the operation they offered him a chance to surrender but it seemed his accomplice prevented from doing so.

"We brought his parents to the encounter site and they appealed to him to surrender. He wanted to surrender but his accomplice stopped him from doing so," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General police.

Police said the operation was launched yesterday evening at Hadipora village after they received a specific information about the presence of terrorists. The operation was jointly carried by the Army, police and CRPF.

"The teenager called his parents on phone after they were cornered yesterday evening. He's telling them that one of the terrorist has been killed and asks them to save his life. We tried to save his life but another terrorist Asif didn't allow him to come out and surrender," said Mr Kumar.

A Defense spokesman said one rifle and a pistol have been recovered from the encounter site. A clear indication that only two had weapons and minor may have been without any arms.

On Friday, parents of the minor had said that their 14 year old son has gone missing. They made a public appeal requesting everyone to help them to get their son back.

The body of the teenager will not be handed over to his family for burial. As per security protocol in Kashmir, bodies of killed terrorists are being buried at nondescript burial grounds by the police.

Mr Kumar said they are ascertaining the exact age of the minor. "I have asked Superintendent of police in Shopian to ascertain the exact age of minor," he said.

In another operation in Anantnag, police said two terrorists were killed. According to police the killed terrorists were involved into the killing a territorial army soldier Mohammad Saleem on Friday.

In last three days 12 terrorists have been killed by security forces in four separate encounters in Kashmir.