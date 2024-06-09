Ministers Returning For Third Time In Modi 3.0

Rajnath Singh: A Home Minister in PM Modi's first term and a Defence Minister in the previous government, Mr Singh is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Amit Shah: The Home Minister in the previous government, Amit Shah is the BJP MP from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Nitin Gadkari: The Minister of Rural Development, Water Resources, and Shipping in the first Modi cabinet, Mr Gadkari served as Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Small and Medium Enterprises in Modi 2.0. He represents Maharashtra's Nagpur in Parliament.

Nirmala Sitharaman: A Commerce Minister, and Defence Minister in Modi 1.0, Nirmala Sitharaman was the Finance Minister in the previous government. She is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Piyush Goyal: From Corporate Affairs to Finance and New and Renewable Energy, Piyush Goyal has held multiple portfolios in PM Modi's first term. He was the Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs in Modi 2.0 and the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Jitendra Singh: The doctor-politician served as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Minister of State for Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space in PM Modi's first term. Additionally, he was a Union Minister of State (Independent charge) in the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences. In the PM's second term, Mr Singh held the science and technology portfolio, along with others. He represents J&K's Udhampur constituency.

Rao Indrajit Singh: A scion of the erstwhile princely state of Rewari, Mr Singh is a former Minister of State at the Centre. He was appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation and Planning in May 2019. Mr Singh represents Gurgaon in the Lower House.

Mansukh Mandaviya: A Minister of State for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in Modi 1.0, Mansukh Mandaviya served Modi 2.0 as a Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare India and Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers. He won the 2024 elections from Porbandar.

Kiran Rijiju: A Minister of State for Home, Minority Affairs, and Youth Affairs in Modi 1.0, Kiren Rijiju held Law, and Earth Sciences in Modi 2.0. He is the MP from Arunachal West seat.

Sarbanand Sonowal: The veteran politician from Assam was a Union Minister of State-Independent Charge in Modi 1.0. In PM Modi's second term, he was the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Minister of AYUSH, and a member of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. He won the 2024 polls from Assam's Dibrugarh.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: In Modi 1.0, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was appointed Union Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He became the Minister of Jal Shakti in Modi 2.0. Mr Shekhawat is an MP from Jodhpur.

Arjun Ram Meghwal: In PM Modi's first term, Arjun Ram Meghawal was a Minister of State for Water Resources and a Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs. In the PM's second term, he was Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, and a Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice. He represents Bikaner.

Anupriya Patel: The chief of Apna Dal, Anupriya Patel was the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Modi 1.0. In 2021, she was appointed the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. She is an MP from UP's Mirzapur.

Hardeep Singh Puri: A member of the Rajya Sabha now, Hardeep Singh Puri was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in PM Modi's first term. He was appointed the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2017 and continued on the portfolio in Modi 2.0, creating a record as the longest-serving Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs. In Modi 2.0, he was also the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.