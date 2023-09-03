Minister's Jibe At Congress Leader Over exit from '1 Nation, 1 Poll' Panel

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Sunday targeted the Congress party over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for not joining the committee formed for the 'One Nation One Election'.

“One Nation, One Election is a powerful idea and its time has come. It will save hundreds and thousands of crores of rupees spent on elections. It creates a much more predictable election cycle which allows the government to be better delivered. One nation, One Election is good for the people of India,” Rajeev Chandrashekhar told ANI.

If 'One Nation, One Election' does come into effect it could mean that elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously, with voting taking place at the same time.

“It is certainly bad for parties like Congress, for parties that prey on weak and vulnerable people who have no interest in a prosperous India. So I'm not surprised that the dynasty and the Gandhi family have called up Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said don't join the committee,” Mr Chandrashekhar added.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was named a member of the High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the Centre on Saturday to examine ‘One Nation, One Election' has declined to serve on the panel, saying its “terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions”.

He further accused Congress of doing everything to tear down the country and praised PM Modi's vision. “Their party leader travels all around the world, tears down our democracy, talks about our judiciary, talks negative about our media, economy talks about everything to tear down our country... Congress will distract, lie, slam, and do everything that holds the country back. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has put this country on a trajectory of growth," Mr Chandrashekhar said.

With five states going to the polls later this year and a few more to go to polls with the General Elections due in 2024 there is speculation that 'One Nation, One Election' could become a reality very soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has several times pitched the idea of 'One Nation, One Election'. In November 2020 while addressing a conference of presiding officers he said, “One nation, one election is not only a subject of debate but a necessity for India. There is an election in India every month, which hampers development. Why should the country waste so much money?”