Constitution Lacks Provisions To Deal With Anti-Nationals, Says Minister

Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border for more than two and half decades, he said

All India | | Updated: December 20, 2018 03:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Constitution Lacks Provisions To Deal With Anti-Nationals, Says Minister

Some local residents have been influenced by elements inimical to national interests: Hansraj Ahir


New Delhi: 

The Constitution does not have any provision to deal with anti-nationals raising slogans against India, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said, admitting some residents in Jammu and Kashmir have been influenced by elements inimical to national interests.

Mr Ahir said in Rajya Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border for more than two and half decades.

"The Constitution of India does not have any provision to deal with anti-nationalists raising slogans against India, stone pelting on Indian Army and paramilitary forces etc. However, such offenders are dealt with as per the provisions of relevant laws applicable in Jammu and Kashmir," he said replying a written question.

The Union minister of state for home was replying to a question on whether there are two kinds of people in Jammu and Kashmir -- one are nationalists and others are anti-nationalists.

Mr Ahir also said some local residents have been influenced by elements inimical to national interests and indulge in undesirable activities.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ConstitutionIndian ConstitutionUnion Minister Hansraj Ahir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsIPL AuctionPNR StatusTrain StatusMumbai MetroAnkita Lokhande

................................ Advertisement ................................