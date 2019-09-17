Minister S Jaishankar On 100 Days Of Modi Government: Highlights

New Delhi:
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday presented the 100-day report card of his ministry and the central government. He said there are strong links between what we are doing at home for the national economic-social progress and what we are doing abroad for diplomacy. "We have unique challenge from one neighbour, it will remain so until it becomes normal neighbour and acts against terrorism," S Jaishankar said, referring to Pakistan.
Here are the highlights of S Jaishankar's address:
We don't worry too much about what people will say on Jammu and Kashmir, there's complete predictability of India's stand since 1972: S Jaishankar
"India-US relations have come a long way, I assure you that relations are in very good health. As the relationship grows there will be issues. We've been talking to the US, my expectation is that the sharper edges will be addressed in the not too distant future": S Jaishankar
Indian voice is now heard much more on global stage, be it G20 or climate conference: S Jaishankar
India's narrative on issues like cross-border terror, Article 370 abrogation has been articulated to global audience: S Jaishankar
"It is a matter of great honour that he has chosen to come": S Jaishankar on Donald Trump attending 'Howdy Modi' event
S Jaishankar On 'Howdy Modi' Event
If today there is an event of this size and a person like Donald Trump is attending, it shows where that community has reached
"PM Modi met many leaders from extended neighbourhood in G-20. I went to Thailand. In the last 5 years, we have taken the relationship to where it is today. We have an important, stable relationship where we discuss radical terrorism and counter-terrorism": S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar On Pakistan
"We have issues with one neighbour when it comes to cross-border terrorism. So till that is solved and the neighbour becomes a normal neighbour, this will be a challenge".
"There is a strong link between domestic and foreign policy. The co-relation between our national policy goals and foreign policy goals has become stronger": S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar on multilateral forums
"If you look at the big debates at multilateral forums - G20, BRICS, you will see that the Indian voice, Indian views are today heard much more clearly."
S Jaishankar on relations with neighbours
Our first circle of priority is neighbourhood first. It is about connectivity, commerce and contact