Minister S Jaishankar On 100 Days Of Modi Government: Highlights

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday presented the 100-day report card of his ministry and the central government. He said there are strong links between what we are doing at home for the national economic-social progress and what we are doing abroad for diplomacy. "We have unique challenge from one neighbour, it will remain so until it becomes normal neighbour and acts against terrorism," S Jaishankar said, referring to Pakistan.

Here are the highlights of S Jaishankar's address: