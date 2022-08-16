Minister S Jaishankar, His Son Were At A Restaurant In US. This Happened

The audience started clapping and laughing after hearing the incident shared by S Jaishankar. (File)

A video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going viral on social media, where he can be seen sharing an incident related to Covid vaccine certificates he encountered with his son in the US.

Mr Jaishankar said he went to the US in 2021 when they started to open travel for people. He said his son, who lives in the US, told him "that they are going to a restaurant and they wanted to see our Covid vaccine certificate." The foreign minister said, "I showed them my phone and my son produced a paper, which was folded, from his wallet, and said this is my certificate."

Dr S Jaishankar, Min of External Affairs India went to a Restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cqfcw2ZowF — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) August 13, 2022

Mr Jaishankar further said that he looked at his son's vaccine certificate and asked himself, "this is where they are". The audience started clapping and laughing after hearing the incident.

The small clip was shared by a Twitter user, Arun Pudur, with the caption, "Dr S Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs, India, went to a restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious."

The video has over 300,000 views on Twitter.

The Co-Win platform is an online platform started by the Centre for Covid vaccine registrations. The platform is used for booking slots to get the vaccine and get the vaccination certificates.

Over 200 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered and over 1 billion beneficiaries have been registered via online and offline mode.