With 'Kacha Badam' Tweet, Minister Celebrates India's 10th Unicorn In 2022

File photo of Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday celebrated India's tenth Unicorn of the year on Twitter. The special thing about this post is that it talks about the unicorns “before and after” with photos of Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller who earned fame with his 'Kacha Badam' song.

The minister's tweet comes a day after Hasura, an instant real-time GraphQL API engine, joined the unicorn club. Hasura makes a developer's data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so they can build and ship modern apps and APIs much faster. It connects to existing databases and servers to provide a unified and instant GraphQL API acoss all data sources.

Mr Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, said in the tweet: “Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'. India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days.”

Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'



India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days pic.twitter.com/25RRezpfZF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2022

A company with a valuation of over a billion US dollar is called a unicorn.

In a reply to the Union Budget earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that as many as 44 unicorns have been identified in India between 2020 and 2021, which created wealth for India.

Hasura, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that it has secured $100 million in funding round led by Greenoaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures.

The round ‘Series C' brings the total capital raised by Hasura to $136.5 million and the company's valuation to $1 billion, placing it in the unicorn league.

Hasura plans to use the funding to accelerate research and development and expand go-to-market activities globally for the company's GraphQL engine.

Hasura has been downloaded more than 400 million times and has earned more than 25,000 stars on GitHub - the world's largest open source platform to store code, software or app - since its introduction in 2018, it said in a statement.