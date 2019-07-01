Minister Jitendra Singh Distributes Free Set-Top Boxes In J&K's Kathua

Jitendra Singh distributed a total of 90 set top boxes at a function in Hiranagar area.

Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh on Sunday distributed free DD dish TV set top boxes among people residing near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Mr Singh distributed a total of 90 set top boxes at a function in Hiranagar area, a statement said. The beneficiaries were from Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

The function commenced with the telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 a.m.

"Singh said through these set top boxes, authentic information will be disseminated to the border residents, where connectivity has always remained an issue. The step will also go a long way in expanding Doordarshan's terrestrial TV coverage," the statement said.

Mr Singh said other important border issues have also been discussed in the Parliament, adding that 3 per cent reservation for residents living near the International Border at par with residents living at the Line of Control (LoC) was a historic step taken by the Central government.

He also handed an appointment letter to the widow of martyred Rifleman Jaggi.

