Minister Babul Supriyo, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Drafted For Bengal Polls

West Bengal will vote in eight phases starting March 27.

Parliamentarians including minister Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee and Swapan Dasgupta were enlisted by the BJP on Sunday to contest the West Bengal elections that begin later this month, in the latest sign that the party is leaving no stone unturned in its high-stakes battle against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Babul Supriyo, a singer-turned-politician and the junior environment minister, will contest from Tollygunge in Kolkata, heart of the state's film industry. Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee will run from Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarkeshwar in the same district, and Nisith Pramanik, also an MP, from Dinhata In Cooch Behar.

Announcing the names of 27 candidates for the third phase and 38 candidates for fourth phase of polls in West Bengal, the BJP has also fielded former chief economic adviser Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar assembly seat.

Among celebrities drafted in the candidates' list are actor Yash Dasgupta from Chanditala in Hooghly, actor Payel Sarkar from Behala East in Kolkata, actor Tanusree Chakraborty from Shyampur in Howrah district and actor Anjana Basu from Sonarpur South in South 24 Parganas district.

Rabindranath Bhattacharjee, the 89-year-old former Trinamool Conrgess MLA from Singur who joined the BJP last week after being dropped by his old party this time, will contest from his old seat. Other Trinamool Congress defectors Rajib Banerjee from Domjur and Prabir Ghoshal from Uttarpara have also been given their old seats.

West Bengal will hold elections in record eight phases starting March 27 till April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2. The BJP has launched an all-out campaign to defeat two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress.