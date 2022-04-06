Minister Issues Warning To Online Channels Over Fake News

He added that the government won't shy away from taking such action in the future also.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday warned of stern action against online channels found spreading misinformation and fake news as India blocked YouTube channels, Twitter accounts and Facebook accounts indulging in such acts today.

"Central government blocked 22 youtube channels, 18 were operating from India while 4 were from Pakistan. We've blocked such channels earlier too, the total number of blocked channels stands at 78," said Mr Thakur.

He added that the government won't shy away from taking such action in the future also.

"These channels were involved in spreading misinformation impacting India's sovereignty, national security, and relations with other countries. They were spreading fake news about the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. We won't shy away from taking such action in the future," he said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders for blocking 22 YouTube-based news channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website for spreading disinformation related to India's national security and foreign relations.

