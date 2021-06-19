'Lost A Colossal Sportsperson': PM Modi Condoles Death Of Milkha Singh

PM Modi said several budding athletes will derive strength from Milkha Singh's life journey (File).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh on Friday, and said the country has lost a colossal sportsperson who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians.

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," he added.

