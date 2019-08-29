Milk Prices Hiked By Rs 6 Per Litre In Puducherry

Standardized milk will cost Rs 48 per litre in Puducherry.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced that milk prices in the Union Territory will be hiked by Rs 6 per litre. He also said the procurement price of milk purchased from dairy farmers would also go up by Rs 4 a litre.

The increase in prices would come into force from tomorrow.

Noting that the government had not revised the prices since the last five years, he said there were requests from farmers and members of cooperative milk supply societies to raise the prices.

The issue price of toned milk would go up from present Rs 36 to Rs 42 a litre while that of special toned milk would go up from Rs 38 to Rs 44 a litre. Standardized milk will cost Rs 48 instead of the present Rs 42 a litre.

