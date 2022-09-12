Terrorist Killed, Security Personnel Injured In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.
#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/C7MzMR3029- Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 12, 2022
While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified terrorist was shot dead, the official said adding the operation was going on.