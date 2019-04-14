Terrorist Hideout Unearthed In Kashmir's Pulwama District

Police have registered a case and seized the incriminating material. (Representational)

Security forces unearthed a terrorist hideout in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and recovered huge quantity of incriminating material, police said.

Acting on credible inputs, a joint team of police and security forces unearthed the hideout in Manduna village in Koil area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

He said the security forces recovered huge quantity of incriminating material and other items from the hideout.

Police have registered a case and seized the incriminating material, the spokesman said, adding further investigation in the matter is going on.

