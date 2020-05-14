Migrants Throw Stones, Protest Near Madhya Pradesh Border Over Food

Workers alleged that government has made no arrangement of food or transport for them

Violence erupted in the town of Sendhwa, located on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, today as thousands of migrant workers went on warpath after traffic was jammed on the National Highway 3. The migrants alleged that Madhya Pradesh government has made no arrangement of food or transportation for them.

Cellphone videos from the spot showed hundreds of people, screaming and running on the shoulder beside the highway. Reports from the spot said they threw stones.

This was not the first time the city was witness to such an event.

Located in Barwani district, Sendhwa is a crucial stop for the migrant labourers from Maharashtra taking the road to go to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Every day, thousands of migrants pour into town, from where they take buses and trucks for the onward journey.

On May 3 too, over a thousand workers staged protest in Barwani after the district was sealed.

Demanding that they be allowed to enter and continue the journey to their villages, the labourers blocked the Agra-Mumbai national highway. Asked to move away from the highway, they started throwing stones at the police.