Migrant Workers From UP, Bihar Leave Gujarat After Protests Over Rape

The police said they are patrolling the area and the sitaution is under control (Representational)

Hundreds of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have left north Gujarat after protests broke out over the rape of a 14-month-old baby girl by a man from Bihar last week, the police said. The accused has been arrested.

Over 150 people have also been arrested for allegedly targeting people, mostly migrant workers, from UP and Bihar, and the police are patrolling the streets of Sabarkantha, 116 km from Ahmedabad, a senior police officer said. The situation is under control, he added.

Protests broke out in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Patan, Sabarkantha and Mehsana a day after the accused was arrested.

"In reaction to the Himmatnagar's Gambhoi rape incident, some people are targeting those who have come to Gujarat from other states. This is totally unacceptable. We have arrested more than 150 such people and are patrolling areas that have more non-Gujarati people," Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha told news agency ANI.

Congress leader Alpesh Thakor, who heads Thakor Sena in Gujarat, has appealed for calm. Mr Thakor's group has been accused of leading the attacks on the migrant workers from the two states.