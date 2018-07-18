MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes In Himachal Pradesh, Pilot Killed

A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in Himchal Pradesh's Kangra.

A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force has crashed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh today, killing the pilot. The accident took place at 1:21 pm. The aircraft was on a routine sortie.

A video shows the wreckage of the jet which took off from Punjab's Pathankot, a frontline Indian Air Force base. Visuals from the site of the accident showed the debris of the aircraft engulfed in flames, lying in what appears to be a field in Mehra Palli village in Kangra's Patta Jatiyan.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident.

This is the second Indian Air Force fighter jet crash in two months. In June, an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter-bomber crashed in Gujarat's Kutch soon after take-off in June, killing the pilot, a senior Air Commodore.

The MiG-21 BIS is one of the oldest variants of the fighter in service. The Indian Air Force has been the world's largest operator of the jet, the first variants of which entered service with the air force in the sixties.