Pilot Killed After Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Gujarat

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft has crashed in Gujarat's Kutch, killing the pilot. Reports suggest the plane flew from the Jamnagar air base and crashed near a village. It reportedly hit cattle grazing in a field, killing them.The aircraft, flown by Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, was on a routine training mission, a defence spokesperson said.The incident comes months after an IAF helicopter crashed in Assam's Majuli island, killing two pilots -- Wing Commander J James and Wing Commander D Vats."Today morning a Jaguar aircraft on a routine training mission from Jamnagar crashed around 10:30 am," defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Ojha said.A court of inquiry into the crash has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the cause of the accident, people familiar with the matter said.The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground attack aircraft which can penetrate deep behind enemy lines on bombing runs.