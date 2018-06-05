Pilot Killed After Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Gujarat

The aircraft, flown by Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, was on a routine training mission, a defence spokesperson said.
The incident comes months after an IAF helicopter crashed in Assam's Majuli island, killing two pilots -- Wing Commander J James and Wing Commander D Vats.
"Today morning a Jaguar aircraft on a routine training mission from Jamnagar crashed around 10:30 am," defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Ojha said.
A court of inquiry into the crash has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the cause of the accident, people familiar with the matter said.
The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground attack aircraft which can penetrate deep behind enemy lines on bombing runs.