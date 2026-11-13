Microsoft Outage Hits Airline Ops In Delhi, 3 Flights Cancelled, 2 Delayed

Global Microsoft outage has started to impact airline services in India. While SpiceJet has reported three cancellations from Delhi due to the Microsoft glitch, other airlines have so far not reported any disruptions, but have advised the flyers to check status of their flights beforehand.

SpiceJet cancelled three flights departing from Delhi on Friday morning owing to the Microsoft glitches. These include flights from Delhi to Pune, Delhi to Leh, and Delhi to Mumbai.

Two SpiceJet flights -- Delhi to Darbhanga and Delhi to Mumbai -- were delayed

Air India, meanwhile, has stated that it is closely monitoring the Microsoft outage, and that its flight operations remain unaffected. The airline added that its communication channels are functioning normally.

To ensure that passenger emails continue to be received without interruption, email traffic has been temporarily rerouted, Air India said, adding that the company is responding to emails within its standard 24-hour timeframe.

Read | Global Outage Hits Microsoft, Outlook, Other 365 Services Down

According to updates issued by airlines and airports, passengers are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have also issued advisories for passengers in light of the Microsoft outage advising passengers to keep a close watch on flight-related information and updates.

Delhi Airport has also issued an advisory for passengers.

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps.

Microsoft said that it was investigating disruptions, notably related to its email and Teams applications.

In updates posted on social media, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."

Microsoft did not immediately provide more information around what might be causing that failure, but added that it was testing a fix.

"We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact," the Microsoft 365 Status account wrote on X.