Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella Meets Telangana IT Minister

The Microsoft CEO and Telangana IT Minister talked about "business and biryani".

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday met with Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella here and the two discussed business and biryani.

"Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up @satyanadella. We chatted about Business & Biryani," Rama Rao tweeted, and posted a couple of pictures of the meeting.

Other information about Nadella's visit to Hyderabad, understood to be personal, was not immediately available.

During his ongoing visit to India, Nadella had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also attended the 'Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit' in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the Bengaluru summit, he had talked about his light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation and said, as a Hyderabadi, his intelligence cannot be insulted by saying Biryani is a South Indian tiffin. ChatGPT had categorised biryani as tiffin item.

Nadella had studied at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS).

