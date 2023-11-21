Microsoft Appoints Aparna Gupta As Global Delivery Centre Leader

Ms Gupta will spearhead customer innovation and delivery excellence.

Tech giant Microsoft has announced the appointment of Aparna Gupta as the company's new Global Delivery Center (GDC) leader. Ms Gupta will spearhead customer innovation and delivery excellence.

Microsoft in a release said that GDC is the delivery arm of Industry Solutions Delivery and was established in Hyderabad in 2005. It has scaled to two more locations- Bangalore and Noida.

GDC includes four Centers of Excellence (CoE) in app innovation, data and Artificial Intelligence, infra and security, and business applications, along with functions like partner and delivery management and adoption management.

"We are delighted to announce Aparna's elevation as the lead of GDC", said Puneet Chandok, president, of Microsoft India and South Asia. "Her extensive experience and deep knowledge of Microsoft technologies will help customers plan and deploy future-ready solutions, especially in the age of AI, and maximize the value of their investment in Microsoft. Her leadership will play a vital role in our continued success in the region and globally."

"With more than 25 years of industry expertise and extensive Microsoft experience, coupled with her ambition and unwavering leadership, I have no doubt that Aparna will lead our GDC team to continued success," said Maureen Costello, corporate vice president, of Microsoft Industry Solutions Delivery.

Commenting on her appointment, Aparna Gupta said, "I am looking forward to working with the teams at GDC to deepen technical expertise across solution areas and build a strong team culture with an aim to deliver excellence to our customers. There is a strong foundation within the team, and I hope to build further on it to take it to the next level."

Aparna joined Microsoft six years ago as the India lead for Commercial Software Engineering (now ISE), the release said, adding that over the years, she has made a positive impact on the business.