Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, Canadian MP Unite To Mock Anti-Farmer Trolls

It all came together with one scrumptious plate of Indian food that Mia Khalifa shared with her followers.

Mia Khalifa shared her Indian meal with followers, taking digs at trolls against farmers.

New Delhi:

What do former adult film actress Mia Khalifa, model Amanda Cerny, poet Rupi Kaur and Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh have in common? They don't think very highly of conspiracy theorists who say a galaxy of international stars is part of a conspiracy to defame India by supporting the two-month-long farmers' protest against the government's new agricultural laws.

All four of them came together on Twitter on Friday to ridicule those who have been floating the idea that the lending support to the farmers' movement and the ensuing government crackdown is aimed at defaming India.

It started with this tweet from Mia Khalifa, one of the people who have been accused of taking money from Sikh separatists to support Indian farmers.

To which Amanda Cerny, who too voiced her support for the farmers' cause on Twitter, wrote:

That's when Rupi Kaur jumped in to help them with some context.

Canadian MP and leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh also did his bit:

All those involved in this epicurean escapade and others like pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg have annoyed the Indian government over the last week by helping renew international attention on the farmers' protest.

Newsbeep

The stars have faced a backlash led by some Indian celebrities like actor Akshay Kumar and former cricket Sachin Tendulkar who posted government-backed hashtags to paint their support as interference in India's domestic affairs and propaganda.

Angry at what they see as legislation that helps private buyers at the expense of growers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi since late November, calling for the withdrawal of laws introduced in September.