Meta Global Team Summoned By Centre Over Algorithmic Bias, Child Sex Content

The Centre has summoned Meta's global leadership, including the company's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan, for a meeting next week as it steps up scrutiny of the social media giant over issues ranging from algorithmic bias and public order to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Officials familiar with the matter said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has conveyed its concerns to the company over posts that could affect public order, content that fails to meet even the platform's own community standards, and the handling of CSAM. Officials said that the presence of such content could have implications for the company's safe harbour protections under Indian law.

The dates for the meeting are being finalised.

The government has also specifically asked Meta to send a technical representative from Instagram, signalling that officials intend to seek detailed explanations about how the platform's systems and algorithms function.

"If they operate in India, which is their largest market, they will have to follow Indian law," an official familiar with the matter said.

During the meeting, government officials are expected to question the company on allegations of algorithmic bias, the operation of its recommendation systems and moderation mechanisms, and the broader role that Meta's platforms play in maintaining public order.

The company's representatives are also expected to appear before a parliamentary panel.