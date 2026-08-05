Meta-Centre Row Live Updates: The Parliamentary Committee of Communications and Information Technology has issued a three-day ultimatum to Mark Zuckerberg to apologise for the brief removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's July 23 video and take action against those responsible for it.

The panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, said the deletion of PM Modi's video - who is the representative of 1.4 billion Indians - is an "attack on democracy".

"If Facebook does not take action against those responsible in this matter, the Safe Harbour Clause will be removed. Mark Zuckerberg will have to apologise. Otherwise, a case may be filed," it said.

The removal of the safe harbour clause gives the green light to file FIRs directly against social media platform officials. The central government will provide the green light, the committee warned.

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