Met Accident Victim Involving My Car: BJP Lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP lawmaker G V L Narasimha Rao yesterday rejected reports that he had chosen to leave the spot where a vehicle carrying him had hit two women, one of whom died later, and said he remained there till ambulance arrived and later met the victim's family members to express his condolence.

The accident happened yesterday when he was returning after attending a party meeting.

Mr Rao termed as "fake" some media reports that he left the accident spot immediately and said he would seek censure of such media organisations in Parliament and also complain to regulatory authorities.

He said he also visited the injured woman in the hospital and was working to provide her and the family of the dead woman required assistance.

He was sleeping in the back seat of the car when it hit the two women, he said.