'We Recall Teachings Of Lord Christ': PM Modi's Christmas Greeting

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas while wishing for peace and prosperity for all. He also recalled the noble teachings of Jesus Christ.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," PM Modi said in a message on his official social media account.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

People across the country celebrated Christmas Eve with mass midnight prayers taking place in different states. The churches were lit up and people even burst firecrackers to celebrate the winter festival.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Christmas. Prayers were also held at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)