'Merit, Recognition Are Sporting Culture Of New UP': Yogi Adityanath

The "new" Uttar Pradesh recognises the sportspersons' talent, unlike before, when a culture of recommendations and favouritism ruled the roost, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Adityanath said that a "positive" sporting culture has emerged in the state since he came to power in 2017.

"Merit on the field, recognition for achievements and opportunities for talented sportspersons to serve the nation together represent the new sporting culture of the 'New Uttar Pradesh,'" he said on X, where he announced job letters for over 800 sportspersons.

The chief minister said appointment letters will be handed over today to a total of 470 sportspersons selected under the skilled sportsperson quota in the Uttar Pradesh Police. These include 43 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police), 295 Constables (Civil Police) and 132 Constables (PAC).

Adityanath said that opening doors to government service for sportspersons is a testimony to UP's transformation.

Before 2017, he alleged, the sports quota was neglected, and recruitment was more a function of recommendations and influence than talent.

The "double-engine" government has connected sporting talent with employment and a secure future.

According to the chief minister, so far, more than 534 sportspersons have been directly recruited across various departments, while another 866 are in the process of being hired.

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