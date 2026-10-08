'Merit, Recognition Are Sporting Culture Of New UP': Yogi Adityanath

The "new" Uttar Pradesh recognises the sportspersons' talent, unlike before, when a culture of recommendations and favouritism ruled the roost, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.
Adityanath said that a "positive" sporting culture has emerged in the state since he came to power in 2017.
"Merit on the field, recognition for achievements and opportunities for talented sportspersons to serve the nation together represent the new sporting culture of the 'New Uttar Pradesh,'" he said on X, where he announced job letters for over 800 sportspersons.
मैदान में मेधा, उपलब्धि पर सम्मान और प्रतिभा को राष्ट्र सेवा का अवसर, यही 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की नई खेल संस्कृति है। इसी संस्कृति को आगे बढ़ाते हुए आज उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में कुशल खिलाड़ी कोटे के अंतर्गत चयनित 43 उप निरीक्षक (नागरिक पुलिस), 295 आरक्षी (नागरिक पुलिस) एवं 132 आरक्षी (पीएसी) सहित कुल 470 खिलाड़ियों को नियुक्ति-पत्र प्रदान किए जाएंगे। आज खिलाड़ियों के लिए खुल रहे सरकारी सेवा के ये द्वार उस बदलाव की तस्वीर भी हैं, जो उत्तर प्रदेश ने वर्ष 2017 के बाद देखा है। इससे पहले खेल कोटा उपेक्षित था और भर्तियों में प्रतिभा से अधिक सिफारिश व पहुंच की चर्चा होती थी। डबल इंजन सरकार ने खेल प्रतिभाओं को रोजगार व सुरक्षित भविष्य से जोड़ा है। इसी का परिणाम है कि विभिन्न विभागों में अब तक 534 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों की सीधी भर्ती हो चुकी है, जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में 866 अन्य खिलाड़ियों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया भी आगे बढ़ रही है। सभी चयनित खिलाड़ियों को उनके स्वर्णिम भविष्य हेतु अनंत शुभकामनाएं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 8, 2026
The chief minister said appointment letters will be handed over today to a total of 470 sportspersons selected under the skilled sportsperson quota in the Uttar Pradesh Police. These include 43 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police), 295 Constables (Civil Police) and 132 Constables (PAC).
Adityanath said that opening doors to government service for sportspersons is a testimony to UP's transformation.
Before 2017, he alleged, the sports quota was neglected, and recruitment was more a function of recommendations and influence than talent.
The "double-engine" government has connected sporting talent with employment and a secure future.
According to the chief minister, so far, more than 534 sportspersons have been directly recruited across various departments, while another 866 are in the process of being hired.
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