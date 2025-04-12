Mentally Challenged Girl Allegedly Raped, Killed While Collecting Firewood In Manipur's Churachandpur Forest: Sources

A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and murdered while she went to collect firewood at a forest in Manipur's Churachandpur district, sources said on Friday.

A suspect has been detained by the police, sources said, and declined to give the name since the investigation is at a very early stage.

Her body was found at 12 pm on Friday in the forest at Churachandpur's Leijangphai village, they said.

The girl's clothes were torn and there were injury marks on her body, sources said.

Her father had sent her to the forest to collect firewood, sources said, adding he became concerned when she did not return.

He immediately ran into the forest, and after searching for some time found his daughter's body lying near a small pile of firewood that she collected, sources said.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a boy in Churachandpur district. The minor accused was detained.

Last month, a Class 2 student was found dead at a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur. The girl's body was found with an injury mark on her neck and bloodstains around the body. Her parents and civil society organisations including Zomi Mothers' Association had alleged the girl was murdered after she was sexually assaulted.