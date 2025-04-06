10-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Manipur's Churachandpur, Hospitalised; Boy Detained, Say Police

A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a boy in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the police said today. The minor accused has been detained.

The girl is a resident of Chandel district, though she has been staying in southern Manipur's Churachandpur, the police said.

She was taken to the district hospital on Friday, the police said.

"... Manipur Police teams including Women-PS, Churachandpur team rushed to the District Hospital, Churachandpur District for enquiry. Later, after identifying the perpetrator, search was made by the police teams within the town at different suspected locations," the police said.

"Finally, the teams were able to successfully apprehend one child in conflict with law (CCL) from Zion Veng, Tuibong Sub-Division, Churachandpur District in the evening of the same day," they said.

"Can No Longer Tolerate": Zo Women's Movement

The civil society group Zo Women's Movement (ZWM) in a statement condemned what it termed as "repeated and brutal violence that continues to plague our community."

"Our hearts are broken, and our collective conscience is deeply disturbed by the recent report of alleged repeated rape of a minor girl child - a crime that has once again violated the innocence of one of our most vulnerable members," the collective of women from the Zo tribes said.

"It is a sickness that we can no longer tolerate. The last victim has not even seen justice, and already another child has been brutalised. This pattern cannot continue. We do not want apologies or empty promises. We demand that the perpetrators of these heinous acts face the full weight of the law..." the ZWM said.

The sexual assault on the 10-year-old girl comes less than a month after a Class 2 student was murdered at a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur. Her family and some Zomi organisations alleged she was sexually assaulted before she was killed.