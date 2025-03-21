9-Year-Old Girl's Body Found At Relief Camp In Manipur's Churachandpur, Parents Allege Murder

A Class 2 student was found dead at a relief camp for internally displaced people in Manipur's Churachandpur at midnight on Thursday, police sources said.

She had been missing from the relief camp since 6.30 pm on Thursday, after which her parents and others began looking for her, sources said.

The girl's body was found with an injury mark on her neck and bloodstains around the body, sources said.

Her parents and civil society organisations including Zomi Mothers' Association have alleged the girl was murdered, given the circumstances under which they found the body.

A police case has been filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which carries a minimum imprisonment of 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment i.e. till the remainder of the convict's natural life.

Linda Jamngaihching, the headmistress of Way Mark Academy in Churachandpur, where the nine-year-old girl studied, in a statement said they were deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden death of their student.

"In this moment of sorrow and grief, we stand together with the bereft family, and share the pain of their loss," Ms Jamngaihching said in the statement.

The Zomi Mothers' Association in a statement said it "condemns in the strongest terms" the alleged murder of the girl, and "prays that such a crime against humanity shall no more be tolerated in our society."

The Young Vaiphei Association called it an "inhumane murder", and asked the police to investigate the crime thoroughly and ensure justice to the family.

Over 50,000 people were internally displaced across Manipur after the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes in May 2023. Children who have lost their homes have been going to school from relief camps in many areas in the border state.