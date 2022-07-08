Men Separated From Women By Curtain At This Medical College In Kerala

The students' union of the Government Medical College said that the class was not held on its campus.

A controversy has erupted in Kerala over an Islamist outfit conducting classes on 'gender politics' for a section of medical students here by making male and female students sit separately, divided by a curtain.

Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, Student Federation of India (SFI), the students wing of the ruling CPI(M), and others have strongly criticised the classes.

The classes were held by the Islamist group - Mujahid Wisdom Islamic Organisation - on the topic LGBTQIA : Behind the rainbow flags: Understanding LGBTQIA from an Islamic perspective".

This came to light after an office-bearer of the group which conducted the class posted a photograph of the same on social media. The office-bearer said the expenses of the classes were borne by the group which was of the view that they can put up a screen or curtain as they wished to segregate the two sexes.

"Just show your frustration and go babies," the office-bearer's post said in reaction to the criticism of the classes.

Justifying the classes, he said they were held in a private space.

SFI State president Anusree told PTI that it was a matter of concern that highly educated students are taking part in the classes.

"Students with high educational qualifications becoming part of such campaigns are a matter of concern. SFI views this as a major challenge," Anusree said.

The Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, a progressive people science movement in the State, condemned the classes and wondered why no one questioned as to why there was the curtain.

"Those who took the class did not explain why there was a curtain and those who attended the class did not question the need of a curtain," office-bearers of the Parishad told the media.

As the incident was condemned on social media, the group defended its action saying there was nothing wrong.

The students' union of the Government Medical College clarified that the class was not held on its campus.

In a statement through its official page on the social media, the union condemned the social media post that said the class was held at the medical college.

"Religion is a personal matter. The college is in no way connected to those classes organised by a section of people who follow religion. It's condemnable that the news about the classes being held in a religious place was falsely being circulated, they were conducted on the campus. Neither the college administration nor the college union has any role in the conduct of such classes. The college does not encourage such acts. We always stand by progressive thinking," the statement read.

Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students wing of Congress, State president K M Abhijith told PTI that he was yet to study the matter and would react to it later.

