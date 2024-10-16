Men Force Boy To Lick Shoe, Kick Him In Face After Fight In Madhya Pradesh, 4 Arrested

police have launched a search for the accused. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was forced by a group of men to lick a shoe after a fight broke out during a Dussehra procession in Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur district. Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly forcing the boy and kicking him in the face, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Chhatrasal Nagar locality of Chhatarpur city on Tuesday, he said.

"The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 (obscene act) and 115 (2) (causing hurt to any person) based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a Class 11 student, and his family," Civil Line police station in-charge Valmiki Choube said.

As per the complaint, the teenager was beaten up and made to lick the shoes of one of the accused, he said.

It was a fallout of an altercation that broke out between them during a procession taken out on the occasion of Dussehra, he said.

After the registration of the case, police have launched a search for the accused, Mr Choube said.

The video of the incident shows the boy licking the shoes of the accused, who then kicks him in the face. The accused kicks the victim in his face.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)