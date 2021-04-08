'Memorable Moment,' Say Nurses After Vaccinating PM

Sister Nisha Sharma, who is from Punjab's Sangrur, vaccinated PM Modi at AIIMS.

The nurse who administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was memorable meeting the Prime Minister.

Sister Nisha Sharma, who is from Punjab's Sangrur, vaccinated PM Modi at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, 37 days after he received his first shot.

P Niveda, who had administered the first jab to the PM Modi, assisted Nisha Sharma with the second one.

"I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of the vaccine to the PM. Today, I got another opportunity to meet him and vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated," P Niveda said.

"He spoke to us and we even clicked pictures with him," she added.

PM Modi also tweeted: "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon."

He took his first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 1.

India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.

PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.