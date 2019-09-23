'Waited For Long To Greet You': Top UN Envoy Receives PM Modi In US

Indian envoy at UN Syed Akbaruddin welcoming PM Modi at New York airport

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, who received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the New York airport on Sunday (local time), said that the members of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations have waited for long to greet the Prime Minister.

"Welcome PM @narendramodi. We @IndiaUNNewYork have waited for long to greet u," he tweeted.

After completing his engagements in Houston, PM Modi reached New York today to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The Prime Minister will be addressing the UNGA for the second time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York Sunday night to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community event also addressed by President Donald Trump.

PM Modi has a packed bilateral and multi-lateral agenda over the next five days, including nine key speeches at high-level summits and plurilateral engagements during the UN General Assembly session and on its sidelines.

A total of over 75 Heads of State and Foreign Ministers will be meeting PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during the week across various platforms.

PM Modi's day today will begin with the high-level Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber.

He is among the first set of speakers to address the summit, along with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Over 63 countries have been invited to speak at the Summit, which will demonstrate solutions by governments, the private sector and civil society to reduce emissions and build climate resilience and adaptation.

Immediately after this session, PM Modi will address the first-ever High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage, which will launch new efforts to provide access for all to affordable, inclusive and resilient health systems.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address the "Leaders Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives", organized by a group of countries, along with the UN Secretariat, which deals with the Office of Counterterrorism.

The meeting is led by King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of France Emmanuel Macron and PM of New Zealand.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

