Member Of Neeraj Bawania Gang Arrested; 2 Bulletproof Cars, Arms Recovered: Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrested one member of the Neeraj Bawania gang.(File)

Delhi Police on Friday arrested one member of the Neeraj Bawania Gang and recovered bulletproof cars along with arms from his possession.

"Outer-North district Police has arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawania gang. A bulletproof Scorpio and SUV along with a huge quantity of arms and cartridges have been recovered," Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North Delhi said.

According to the DCP, the accused was trying to execute some crime and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will interrogate him in the matter.

More details are awaited.

