Melania Trump Likely To Watch 'Happiness Class' At Delhi School: Sources

During US President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, First Lady Melania Trump is likely to watch a "happiness class" at a Delhi Government schools.

Sources say Melania Trump may visit a government school in south Delhi on Tuesday, the second day of the US presidential visit, as a special guest.

Melania Trump will also spend some time with the school children in an hour-long visit.

Melania Trump is likely to be welcomed by Arvind Kejriwal, who was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday for the third time after a huge election victory, and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Mr Sisodia introduced the happiness curriculum two years ago as an attempt to reduce stress among schoolchildren. It involves 40 minutes of meditation, relaxing and even outdoor activities.

The First Lady's solo visit will take place at a time when President Trump will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources say.

The inclusion of a Delhi government school in the high-profile visit is interesting, given the ugly row during the election campaign in the capital over the BJP posting videos that they said "exposed" the poor state of schools managed by the Kejriwal government.

The Trumps will begin their two-day visit on Monday in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi's home state Gujarat. They will fly down to Delhi later that night.

President Trump and Melania Trump will attend a mega "Namaste, Trump" event at a newly-built cricket stadium in Ahmedabad – said to be the world's largest – and travel to Agra to see the Taj Mahal before reaching Delhi for the operative part of the visit.