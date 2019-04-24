Mehul Choksi Moves High Court After 'Inability To Return' Plea Rejected

Agencies said that Mehul Choksi's extradition process has begun in Antigua.

One of the key accused in the PNB fraud case, fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court over the non-consideration of his plea regarding his inability to return to India due to persisting health problems and denial of the right to cross-examination.

Last month, Mehul Choksi moved a new application under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai, stating his long history of heart ailments and a blood clot in the brain.

This comes after it was reported that the extradition process against diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has begun in Antigua.

Mehul Choksi's counsel Vijay and Ashul Agarwal submitted his detailed medical history citing his ailments constraining him from travelling and hence leading to his inability to return to India.

His counsel also placed 38 documents on record including latest prescriptions in which doctors have highly recommend that Mehul Choksi should remain under continuous medical supervision in Antigua and should avoid travelling as his medical condition may deteriorate.

Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew and diamantaire Nirav Modi are accused of colluding with bankers to secure credit from overseas banks using fraudulent guarantees. Both have denied the allegations and have moved abroad.

Nirav Modi was taken into custody in London on March 19.

However, Mehul Choksi had secured a passport from Antigua and Barbuda, where wealthy foreigners can become citizens in exchange for investing in the country. He was granted citizenship on January 15, 2018.

He then deposited his cancelled Indian Passport No. Z3396732 and a mandatory fee of $177 for other formalities.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.