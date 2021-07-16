Back In Antigua, Mehul Choksi Accuses Indian Agencies Of 'Kidnapping' Bid

Mehul Choksi had challenged his detention in Dominica.

Back in Antigua and Barbuda after being jailed in Dominica, fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi on Thursday said he "permanently scarred" and blamed Indian law enforcement agencies for trying to kidnap him, news agency ANI reported.

"I'm back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology and physically rather than permanent scars on my soul. I couldn't imagine after closing all my business and seizing all my properties, kidnapping attempt would be made on me by Indian agencies," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, reports had said that the 62-year-old diamantaire landed in Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 after fleeing India, following 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry.

Mehul Choksi was given bail by the Dominica High Court to travel back to Antigua for seeking medical help from a neurologist based there.

After depositing bail of 10,000 East Caribbean Dollars or roughly Rs 2.7 lakh, Choksi in a shirt and shorts flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane, Antigua News Room reported.

While seeking bail, Choksi had attached his medical reports, including a CT scan, which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant.

"The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated," the CT scan report dated June 29 signed by Doctors Yerandy Galle Gutierrez and Rene Gilbert Veranes of Princess Margaret Hospital of Dominica said.

Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case in India, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in the neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.