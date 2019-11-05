Mehbooba Mufti Unwell, Says Daughter, Wants Her Shifted To Better Location

For Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who has been in jail since August, is not keeping well, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed has said. She has asked that her mother be moved from her current accommodation and warned that she would hold the government responsible, if anything untoward happens.

A tweet from Iltija Javed, who is operating Mehbooba Mufti's twitter handle since her detention, read: "I've repeatedly raised concerns about the well-being of my mother. I wrote to DC Srinagar a month ago to shift her someplace equipped for the harsh winter. If anything happens to her, the Indian government will be responsible".

She also posted a letter she wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar. In the letter, she wrote that a doctor had run multiple tests on the 60-year-old former Chief Minister, as she is not keeping well. The tests revealed that her vitamin D, haemoglobin and calcium levels are low, Iltija Javed said.

"The accommodation she is currently lodged in is not equipped for Kashmir's harsh winter... I would like to request you to shift her to another location more suitable," the letter read.

Mehbooba Mufti was placed in detention on August 4, a day before the government announced its sweeping move to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under the Constitution's Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. She was one of the 400-plus political leaders detained or arrested as part of security measures to prevent a backlash against the government's move.

She has been lodged at a guesthouse in Srinagar.



Last month, the government announced that the politicians under detention will be released in a phased manner. But there is no clarity on the timeline for the release. Two other former Chief Ministers of the state - Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah - are under detention.

After reports that three Kashmiri leaders were released after they furnished bonds, promising to maintain peace and good behaviour, Iltija Javed, in a strongly worded tweet, said her mother, among others, has refused to sign such a bond.

Governor Satya Pal Malik joked that confinement is beneficial for Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, as it would help them win more votes once they are released.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.