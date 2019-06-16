Mehbooba Mufti Tweets On 'Right To Cheer' Any Team Amid India-Pak Clash

May the best team win in today's India vs Pakistan cricket match, Ms Mufti said.

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, on Sunday tweeted on the ongoing cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan, saying people had the right to cheer the team they believed in.

"May the best team win in today's India vs Pakistan cricket match. Every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in. So let's be civil about it," she tweeted.

Bilateral cricket relations between the two countries have been suspended since 2008 after Pakistan-based terrorists attacked Mumbai. The two teams clash only in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup.

India vs Pakistan matches have always been an emotional affair as the teams are considered arch rivals in world cricket.

Before the match, an intense fight was on between supporters of both the teams on social media.

In 2014, a university in Meerut had suspended 67 Kashmiri students were suspended from the Swami Vivekanand Subharti University and escorted from the campus over what the vice chancellor called "unacceptable" behaviour after they celebrated Pakistan beating India in a tense Asia Cup.

They were accused by the police of disturbing communal harmony and were also briefly threatened with sedition charges but those were dropped after outrage.