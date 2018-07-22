Mehbooba Mufti Questions Ban On Over 30 TV Channels In Jammu And Kashmir

Over 30 Pakistani and Saudi Arabian TV channels have been banned in Jammu and Kashmir.

All India | | Updated: July 22, 2018 22:11 IST
Mehbooba Mufti said the ban on channels should have been more selective

Srinagar: 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today termed the ban on over 30 TV channels in the valley as "questionable", saying the government should instead identify "biased" ones that peddle "false narrative to incite tensions".

The government has banned over 30 Pakistani and Saudi Arabian channels in the valley, saying it had become necessary and expedient in the larger interest of public and maintenance of peace and tranquillity to prohibit cable operators from transmitting TV channels which were not permitted by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The recent ban imposed on transmission of over 30 TV channels on account of threatening peace in J&K is questionable," Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

She said the government should instead  identify "biased channels peddling a false narrative with the sole motive of inciting tensions & (and) polarising the country."

Mehbooba MuftiJammu and Kashmir tv channel ban

