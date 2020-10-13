Mehbooba Mufti, In Detention Since August Last Year, Released

Mehbooba Mufti's release comes just as the deadline set by the Supreme Court was set to expire (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was released late Tuesday night, after being detained by the government for nearly 14 months - since it scrapped Article 370 in August - and being charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) - a stringent law that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions - in February.

Ms Mufti's release comes just as a deadline set by the Supreme Court, which had been approached by her daughter Iltija Mufti with a habeas corpus petition, was set to expire.

In September the court questioned the centre and the J&K administration over her detention, asking them: "How long can Mehbooba Mufti be kept in custody?" The J&K administration was given two weeks to explain how long they intended to keep Ms Mufti in custody.

In July, Ms Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act was extended for another three months.

Minutes after Ms Mufti's release was confirmed her daughter, Iltija Mufti, who took over her mother's Twitter account after she was detained, tweeted: "As Ms Mufti's illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May Allah protect you".

"There is a sense of huge relief," Iltija Mufti told NDTV when asked about relinquishing control of her mother's social media account, "Twitter is a toxic place. Glad I will not be on it anymore. My mother will finally use her own Twitter handle. It felt abnormal to use hers."

"...but a lot of young people are still languishing in jail. (The detention was a) complete travesty of justice (and) other families are still suffering," she added.

Hundreds of politicians, including Ms Mufti and two other former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar - were detained or arrested as part of a massive clampdown by the centre to quell backlash over its Article 370 decision.

The Abdullahs were released within days of each other in March. Omar Abdullah tweeted today, saying he was pleased to hear of Ms Mufti's release.

"I'm pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba," he said.

Last year the centre placed political leaders under detention (or arrested them), flooded the Kashmir Valley with troops and enforced an internet blockade that lasted for several months.

In November the measures were justified before a parliamentary standing committee; they were described as a "necessary move" in anticipation of violence in the region.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla told the committee that political leaders like Omar Abdullah and Ms Mufti were confined in view of past "incendiary statements made against the centre".