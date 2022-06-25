Mehbooba Mufti Asks People To Stand Up Against Atrocities

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief today asked people to stand up against atrocities and accused the Centre of creating a Palestine-like situation in Kashmir.

“My appeal to people is don't lose hope and courage. If you accept everything silently, our situation will get worse than the situation in Gaza” said Ms Mufti.

She also urged residents to shun militancy and save their lives, claiming security forces personnel were getting incentives for killing them.

"I hear every day that three or four youths have been killed, which means the local recruitment here has increased," Ms Mufti said during a press conference in Srinagar.

"It is my request to the parents and the children to save their lives because killing you is an incentive for them (security forces). They get money and promotions for that,” she alleged.

The former chief minister also accused the state administration of large-scale corruption and harassing people on fake charges.

"The people from outside come to Jammu and Kashmir and take suitcases full of money from here. No one is questioning them for the large-scale corruption” she said.

The former chief minister said all the institutions have been bulldozed and it's now the responsibility of people to find a common cause and stand for their rights. She said the alliance of her party with arch rival National Conference (under the banner of the Gupkar alliance) will continue.

“My request to people is please stand by those whose houses are being sealed by police, raided by NIA and other agencies. Show solidarity with them. Don't let them feel isolated because of fear,” said Ms Mufti.