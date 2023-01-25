Meghalaya Polls: Congress Releases First List Of Party Candidates

Polling in Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27

The Congress on Wednesday released its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

The party has fielded its Meghalaya unit chief Vincent H Pala from the Sungai Saipung (ST) constituency. Pala is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Shillong.

Saleng A Sangma, who had resigned as NCP MLA and joined the Congress on January 23, has been fielded from the Gambegre (ST) assembly constituency.

The first list of candidates was released after a meeting of the party's central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

