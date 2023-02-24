"Beef A Culture In Meghalaya, BJP Won't Interfere": State Chief To NDTV

"Food habit is a state subject not central subject," BJP's Meghalaya chief Ernest Mawrie said.

The BJP in Meghalaya will not impose any restrictions on beef, which is central to the local culture, the party's state chief Ernest Mawrie told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Food habit is a state subject, not central subject. In our traditions we have beef and there is no restriction from the party. The other party is spreading beef propaganda. If BJP comes to power there would not be any restriction on the consumption of beef. It is a culture and way of living and we would not interfere," Mr Mawrie said.

Mr Mawrie also claimed that in Christian-dominated Meghalaya, religion is not coming in the way of the BJP's expansion.

"Now the Christians of Meghalaya support the BJP since they are aware of the pro-people schemes of the BJP-led central government. We are never against religion in Meghalaya. People want to see development like in neighbouring Assam," said the BJP leader.

The consumption of beef, which is banned in several states, has been a key talking issue in the poll-bound state where the BJP is trying to gain a foothold.

Yesterday, the Shiv Sena reacted sharply to Mr Mawrie's comment that he eats beef. "Where there is no BJP government they raise the issue of cow and cow meat and set things on fire. BJP's Hindutva plank is just a showoff, their show of love for cow is hypocrisy," said an editorial in Saamana, Sena's mouthpiece.

The BJP, which won just two seats after contesting 47 in 2018, has put up candidates in all 60 seats this time.

"Since we are targeting about six lakhs voters, we are contesting in all 60 seats. In 2018, we had vote share of over 10 percent but our survey shows vote share is going to go over 22 percent for BJP," Mr Mawrie said.

The BJP leader also spoke about his party's complicated status in the ruling coalition led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. "We are part of the government but in the past also we raised several corruption issues against his party. They (NPP) promoted illegal coal mining. The scams in the government was done my NPP and UDP. We supported NPP because we thought after Congress corrupt government, the coalition will give good governance but they were all involved in scams," he said.

Ernest Mawrie said the BJP will win in double digits and play an important role in forming the next government in the state."All our top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are campaigning in Meghalaya. We are the changemakers and we will win in double digits. Without BJP, no one can form government in Meghalaya," he said.

Since the 1970s, Meghalaya has given an absolute mandate to any party only once, and Conrad Sangma is only the third Chief Minister to complete a full term in office.

The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will vote for a new government on Monday.