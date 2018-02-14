Meghalaya Governor Inaugurates India, Bangladesh 'Friendship Gate'

The Governor also inaugurated a BSF Border outpost at Umsyiem during his visit to the border.

All India | | Updated: February 14, 2018 06:47 IST
Mr Prasad assured that he will take up necessary steps to promote tourism in the area

Dawki (Meghalaya):  Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad Tuesday inaugurated the "Friendship Gate" constructed with an aim to have a Wagah-like beating retreat ceremony for the Indian and Bangladesh border guards.

The Friendship Gate has been constructed near Integrated Check post, 90 km South of capital Shillong on border with Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, Mr Prasad assured that he will take up necessary steps to promote tourism in the area.

The Governor also met Border Guard of Bangladesh's Additional Director Zahid Hasan, who was present on the occasion, and distributed sweets to both the troops at the venue.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier IG P K Dubey said the day is not that far when tourists from all over the country and across border will enjoy the joint retreat ceremony at ICP Dawki by troops of the BSF and the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh).

Mr Dubey also briefed the Governor on the border domination and the security situation at border and also updated him on the armoury and special surveillance equipment available with the force.

The Governor also inaugurated a BSF Border outpost at Umsyiem during his visit to the border.

