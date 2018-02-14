Meghalaya Governor Inaugurates India, Bangladesh 'Friendship Gate'

The Friendship Gate has been constructed near Integrated Check post, 90 km South of capital Shillong on border with Bangladesh.
Speaking at the event, Mr Prasad assured that he will take up necessary steps to promote tourism in the area.
The Governor also met Border Guard of Bangladesh's Additional Director Zahid Hasan, who was present on the occasion, and distributed sweets to both the troops at the venue.
BSF Meghalaya Frontier IG P K Dubey said the day is not that far when tourists from all over the country and across border will enjoy the joint retreat ceremony at ICP Dawki by troops of the BSF and the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh).
The Governor also inaugurated a BSF Border outpost at Umsyiem during his visit to the border.