To reach the Meghalaya mine, a person has to pass the 30-foot wide Lytein river three times.

Ksan, East Jaintia Hills: Rescue workers are racing against time to reach the 15 men trapped inside a flooded 320-feet coal mine in Meghalaya for the last 16 days. Navy divers and trucks loaded with high-power pumps are making their way to the mine in a remote region in the state's East Jaintia Hills district. Rescue operations were suspended on Monday, after the low-powered pumps being used to suck out water failed to help. Divers at the site have been able to recover only three helmets until now.