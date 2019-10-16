Meghalaya Chief Minister Flags Off Bike Rally To Commemorate Commencement Of WW2

Ride East rally aims at spreading awareness about United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has flagged off a motorcycle rally to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commencement of the World War 2.

The Ride East rally aims at spreading awareness about United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said.

Mr Sangma told the riders assembled in Shillong on Tuesday that they should share their experiences earned during the trip and motivated them in their endeavour in spreading awareness about the SDGs.

Rally leader B W Lyngdoh said 10 bikers will cover a 1,000 mile-route across the northeast in 10 days.

"During each stop, we will map and relive the history of World War 2 across northeast India and northwest Myanmar along the historic Stilwell Road till the Lake of No Return at the India-Myanmar border," he said.

Following the rally, the bikers will offset the carbon emissions from their motorbikes by planting mangrove trees at the Thor Heyerdahl Climate Park in Myanmar, he added.

