Meghalaya Chief Minister Discusses Armed Group's Peace Plan With Centre

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma meets with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today met with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Delhi and discussed a peace proposal by the insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, or HNLC.

Mr Sangma after the meeting with Mr Bhalla said the HNLC has recently written to the Meghalaya government expressing their willingness to talk with the centre and the state government unconditionally. The Chief Minister has also informed the Home Ministry.

"The HNLC's proposal to start talks with the government under the parameters of the Constitution is a welcome step. They are keen to talk with the government for the interest of peace and development," Mr Sangma said.

He said positive developments are expected in the next few days.

Following the required process to take forward the peace talks with HNLC, met the Home Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the same. The Government of Meghalaya is committed to see this through.@AmitShah@HMOIndiapic.twitter.com/OvNo1PLTW7 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 16, 2022

The HNLC in a statement said it has decided to sit with the government after requests from senior citizens and organisations in the last few weeks.

The armed group said the peace initiative was disrupted after last year's alleged fake encounter of the group's former General Secretary Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.

The HNLC has claimed responsibility for low-intensity blasts in Meghalaya's capital Shillong and other places in the state in recent months.