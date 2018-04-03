Meghalaya Chief Minister Mulls Offering Work Permits To Bangladeshi Nationals Conrad Sangma made the proposal of offering work permits to Bangladeshi nationals to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma suggested offering work permits to Bangladesh nationals New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma on Friday mooted the idea of issuing work permits to Bangladeshi nationals to address the challenge of infiltration, an official said.



Mr Sangma made the proposal to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj when the latter along with State Home Minister James Sangma and Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh called on her.



"The Chief Minister has proposed work permit to Bangladeshi nationals to address the challenge of infiltration, to which the External Minister said that it would be discussed and examined," Officer on Special Duty (Media) Saidul Khan said in a press statement.



The Chief Minister also sought Sushma Swaraj's intervention on road connectivity between Bangladesh and Meghalaya and mentioned the Shillong-Dhaka and Tura-Dhaka routes. She promised to consider the request.



She said the issue would be taken up at the North East Chief Minister's Meet to be held in New Delhi on May 4.



Promising that all central assistance would be extended to Meghalaya and other North Eastern states to improve relations with neigbouring nations to enhance trade and cultural ties, Sushma Swaraj suggested the Chief Minister to take advantage of the good relationship with Bangladesh.



Meghalaya shares over 440 km border with Bangladesh.



